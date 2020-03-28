Short Interest in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Declines By 12.1%

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 596,300 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the February 27th total of 678,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of SOHU traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.55. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOHU shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $11.00 to $9.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sohu.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

