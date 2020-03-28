Short Interest in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Decreases By 12.1%

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,497,100 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the February 27th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $13.91. 807,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $620.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other news, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $95,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345 over the last three months. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after buying an additional 45,195 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

