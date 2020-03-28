Short Interest in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Increases By 37.3%

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 27th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMBC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2,381.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMBC stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $221.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 million. Research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

