Short Interest in State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Grows By 28.2%

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 27th total of 173,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other State Auto Financial news, CEO Michael Larocco purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,438,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after buying an additional 317,498 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,341,000 after buying an additional 40,636 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

NASDAQ STFC traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. 52,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,566. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.30 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

