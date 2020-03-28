Short Interest in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Declines By 16.8%

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,295,500 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 27th total of 12,380,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,638,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. BidaskClub lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,151,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,909. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.81. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in StoneCo by 9.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.