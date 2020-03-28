Short Interest in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Drops By 12.5%

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,367,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 27th total of 14,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $459.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $12.63.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.98%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $152,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on INN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

