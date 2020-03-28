Short Interest in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expands By 38.3%

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,507,200 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the February 27th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,187.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $45,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 and have sold 5,250 shares worth $255,949. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

