Short Interest in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Grows By 30.8%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the February 27th total of 146,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 421,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,743. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Travelzoo’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 29,020 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $107,664.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 399,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,012 in the last 90 days. 55.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Travelzoo by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Travelzoo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.