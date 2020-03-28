Short Interest in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Increases By 28.0%

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,032,500 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 27th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,338,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,213,000 after buying an additional 2,409,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,109,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,631,000 after buying an additional 178,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,115,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,583,000 after buying an additional 258,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,908,000 after buying an additional 124,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,855,000 after buying an additional 54,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.92. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

