Short Interest in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Declines By 11.8%

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,126,500 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the February 27th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 149,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,609. Urogen Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Urogen Pharma by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.