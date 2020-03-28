Short Interest in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Declines By 12.2%

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,767,200 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the February 27th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WRB stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,965,000 after buying an additional 539,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $97,047,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $5,160,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $5,182,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.