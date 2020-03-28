Short Interest in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Increases By 41.3%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,911,700 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the February 27th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 911,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WH. Barclays decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WH opened at $31.97 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

