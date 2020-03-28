Short Interest in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Decreases By 10.9%

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,689,100 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the February 27th total of 5,260,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 525,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,344. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 58.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,876,000 after buying an additional 799,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $35,151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,698,000 after buying an additional 35,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after buying an additional 242,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

