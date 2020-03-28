Short Interest in Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Drops By 12.7%

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the February 27th total of 326,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Youdao in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.80 price target for the company. 86 Research cut Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on Youdao in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

DAO stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. 44,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,378. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Youdao has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Youdao stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.13% of Youdao as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

