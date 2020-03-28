ShowHand (HAND) Price Tops $0.0000

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $6,884.91 and $730.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.02490706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193999 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.