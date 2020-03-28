Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Update

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the February 27th total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMTS shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $0.75 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

