Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Short Interest Up 36.9% in March

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the February 27th total of 35,500 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Sigma Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGLB opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.87. Sigma Labs has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sigma Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

