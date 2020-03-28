Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,290 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $85.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $148.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

