Silent Notary (SNTR) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, IDEX and Bilaxy. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $108,932.02 and $5,614.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.02525045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00194878 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, TOPBTC, DEx.top, DDEX, Bilaxy and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

