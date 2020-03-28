SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,723,300 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 27th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SINA stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.56. 783,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.44. SINA has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.43. SINA had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SINA will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SINA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of SINA by 499.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,995 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in SINA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 103,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in SINA by 26.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SINA by 40.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SINA during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BOCOM International lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SINA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

