SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,008 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of SINA worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SINA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 374.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SINA in the third quarter worth about $160,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SINA in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SINA in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

SINA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BOCOM International cut SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SINA from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SINA Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.46 million. SINA had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. SINA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SINA Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SINA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

