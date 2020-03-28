Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Short Interest Update

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,975,500 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the February 27th total of 5,830,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,387,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3,513.3% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,339,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,960,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $17.39 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

