Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.90 Million

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00015703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $13.90 million and approximately $6,539.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00052165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.90 or 0.04826731 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00066397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036794 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 14,154,123 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

