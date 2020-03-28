SingularityNET (AGI) Market Cap Hits $7.12 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and $233,590.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Liqui, DragonEX and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.02523207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194236 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033950 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, DragonEX, Liqui, Tidex, Ethfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

