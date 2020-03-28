Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,946,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823,603 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 9.40% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $358,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIX. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,159.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.