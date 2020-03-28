Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,962 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos bought 16,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,159.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIX opened at $13.95 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

