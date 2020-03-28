SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 552.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,578 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.50% of SJW Group worth $30,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in SJW Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SJW Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Water Asset Management LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 133.8% in the third quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in SJW Group by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.24.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $69,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $343,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,148 shares of company stock worth $471,996. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

