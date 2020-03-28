SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 398,557 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.24% of SkyWest worth $105,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 644.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $1,378,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $2,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,327,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht purchased 11,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $301,039.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

