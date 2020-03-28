SmartCash (SMART) Tops 1-Day Volume of $186,181.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. SmartCash has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $186,181.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Braziliex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,258.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.35 or 0.02066762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.87 or 0.03337431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00605086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00753994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00076846 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00025718 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00481896 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015976 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.