Social Send Price Tops $0.0027 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Social Send has a total market cap of $144,921.01 and $215.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016537 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003605 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003476 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

