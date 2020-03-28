Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,724 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Solar Capital worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resource America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 287,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 90,667 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Solar Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,469 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Solar Capital by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 63,614 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Solar Capital by 416.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Solar Capital by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,397 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard Peteka acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Wachter acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 245,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,447. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLRC. Compass Point lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Solar Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Solar Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $490.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.21%. The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.