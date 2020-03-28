Solaris Price Reaches $0.11 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Kucoin. Solaris has a market cap of $200,890.39 and $19,427.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solaris has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000222 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Solaris Profile

Solaris is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,820,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,820,110 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC, Kucoin, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

