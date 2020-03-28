Solaris (XLR) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Solaris coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. Over the last week, Solaris has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Solaris has a market capitalization of $200,890.39 and $19,427.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solaris alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000222 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Solaris Profile

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,820,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,820,110 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge, OOOBTC, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solaris and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.