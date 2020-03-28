Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Price

Media stories about Textron (NYSE:TXT) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Textron earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Textron’s analysis:

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. Textron has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.