Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Share Price

News articles about Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Restaurant Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSTGF remained flat at $$1.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares. The company has a market cap of $251.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.27. Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

