SounDAC (XSD) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One SounDAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SounDAC has a total market cap of $44,327.38 and $43,482.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SounDAC has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00035501 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002312 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001605 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

