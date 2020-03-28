South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

SSB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

South State stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.27. South State has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.15 million. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that South State will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,840.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in South State by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,428,000 after buying an additional 103,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 32.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of South State by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of South State by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of South State by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

