Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Southern worth $77,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Southern by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,065,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,360,619. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $125,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

