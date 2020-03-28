SpaceChain (SPC) Achieves Market Cap of $719,002.38

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinEgg and EXX. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $719,002.38 and approximately $145,734.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Upbit, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

