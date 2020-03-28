SpankChain (SPANK) Market Cap Tops $444,835.59

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One SpankChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Cryptopia and BitForex. In the last week, SpankChain has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. SpankChain has a total market cap of $444,835.59 and $1,227.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpankChain Profile

SpankChain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. SpankChain’s official website is spankchain.com. SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SpankChain is medium.com/@spankchain.

SpankChain Token Trading

SpankChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, Cryptopia, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpankChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpankChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpankChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

