SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Posts Earnings Results

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $16.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.29.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

