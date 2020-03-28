SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Stock Position Decreased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 353,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after purchasing an additional 172,423 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,993,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,824,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,940.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 42,059 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,260,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $64.57 and a 52-week high of $99.41.

