SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.67.

