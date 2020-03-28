SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,160 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,418,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,188,000 after purchasing an additional 569,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,272,000 after purchasing an additional 194,027 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,905,000 after purchasing an additional 102,007 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,591,000 after purchasing an additional 72,130 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,231,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $45.73.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

