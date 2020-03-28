SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.49% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $33,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,181.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 149,961 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,597,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,162,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $47.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

