SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,283,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,172,000 after buying an additional 114,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,649,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,357,000 after buying an additional 201,862 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,634,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after buying an additional 101,557 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,095.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 575,333 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after buying an additional 229,077 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

