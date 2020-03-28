Spectiv (SIG) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Spectiv has a market cap of $13,390.07 and approximately $2.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One Spectiv token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.02465834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194954 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042542 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033894 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,280,035 tokens. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

