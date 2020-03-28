Spectrecoin Price Hits $0.0690 on Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00001040 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bisq, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $1,462.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00019584 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.02726060 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001204 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008176 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bisq and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

