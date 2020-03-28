Spectrum (SPT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $11,121.42 and approximately $7,301.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00616299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

