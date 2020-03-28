Spendcoin (SPND) 1-Day Volume Hits $22,327.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $22,327.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.29 or 0.02509329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00193768 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00042970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,063,399,805 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

